Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Suits cost a lot of money. That’s a fact. But if you dig around—or let us do the digging for you—there are plenty of suits out there that you can get into your closet for less than $250. If you’re looking for a suit at a great price, we’ve got you covered. Check out this list of 13 great men’s suits for under $250.

With brand names like Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Michael Kors, there’s something for everyone here. They’re all from Men’s Wearhouse or Macy’s. And both are having huge sales this weekend.

At Macy’s, use the code LOVE by the end of the day on Friday, February 14 and you can take an additional 20 percent on thousands of items on the site. Including men’s suits. So don’t delay—get over to Macy’s now and check out the deals.

From Men’s Wearhouse, the President’s Day Sale means you can save literally hundreds on a great suit. Many are up to 75 percent off (or more!) this weekend. So hurry.

Men’s Suits Under $250? Yes!

No matter if you’re in the mood for a Slim or Classic fit, in traditional styling or a contemporary cut, we’ve got a suit for every guy with these 13 great suits for under $250. There’s something for everyone—including sophisticated plaids, comfy corduroys, and cool linens.

Are you ready to look great and save some real money on a new suit? Perhaps your new 2020 body won’t fit your 2019 suit anymore. Regardless of the reason, Macy’s and Men’s Wearhouse have some amazing deals on suiting right now. And you’d better get over to both and see what you can find because these deals will not last. Nor will popular sizes, styles, patterns, or colors.

Ready to get suited? Here are 13 suits under $250.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!