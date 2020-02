Calvin Klein Infinite Stretch Solid Slim Fit Suit GET IT!

This classy and contemporary suit’s pieces are sold separately, but if you find the right pieces in the right size, you can get it for under $200. Cut Slim, it comes in five colors and sizes from 32S to 50L.

Get It: Save up to 55% on the Calvin Klein Infinite Stretch Solid Slim Fit Suit (from $199) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!