Kenneth Cole Reaction Ready Flex Slim-Fit Suit GET IT!

With a pant with a pre-tailored 32-inch inseam, Kenneth Cole Reaction Techni-Cole Slim-Fit Suits are the perfect go-to for the active guy. They’re available in five shades.

Get It: Save up to 70% on Kenneth Cole Reaction Ready Flex Slim-Fit Suits (from $136) with the code LOVE at checkout

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!