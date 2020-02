Michael Kors Classic-Fit Airsoft Stretch Navy Blue Plaid Suit GET IT!

Classic tailoring, subtle plaid, and unrestrictive stretch fabric make this an ideal choice for a perfectly polished look at work and through the weekend.

Get It: Save up to 73% on the Michael Kors Airsoft Stretch Navy Blue Plaid Suit (from $199) with the code LOVE at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!