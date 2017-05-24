13 Perfect Summer Shoes (besides Flip-flops) for 2017

As a Men’s Fitness reader, you should feel confident heading into summer beach or poolside adventures. You’ve got your hard-earned physique, a fresh haircut, and your bathing suit game is on point—but what about your feet?

It’s not just you: Some people just feel like feet are a little weird to look at. And when you’re heading to a summer wedding or a date in a sunny locale, you’re not gonna want to wear a beat-up pair of dollar-store flops.

That’s why we’ve selected the 13 best alternatives to the open-toed (and often dreaded) flip-flop. These phalange-friendly non-flops are all you need for any outdoor summer activity.