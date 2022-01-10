This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas

Getting a solid skincare routine (cleanser, moisturizer, sunscreen) down is a fantastic achievement for any man. But if you’re ready to graduate from the basics, one of the next moves up is to incorporate a quality eye cream into your routine. This is especially vital if you frequently experience dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, or want to prevent early signs of aging like wrinkles (hello, crow’s feet).

And if you’re wondering whether having a separate product just for your under-eyes is worth the investment, let us explain. The skin around our eyes is one of the most delicate areas on our entire body. This thin, fragile skin is prone to fine lines, dark circles, and inflammation, so if we can use an eye cream to protect this delicate skin and solve all of our under-eye woes—it’s a win-win.

With thousands of eye creams for men on the market, each with its own unique formula and blend of ingredients, finding the best fit for you and your skin concerns can be a challenge. To help simplify your shopping, we’ve curated the best eye creams for men below. So whether you want to hydrate dry under-eyes with a lightweight gel or use a more intense anti-aging treatment, you’re bound to find an eye cream on our list that ticks all of your boxes.

We’ve also included sections on the best ingredients to look for in a men’s eye cream and how to effortlessly incorporate an eye cream into your skincare routine. So make sure you read through the whole article for our skincare knowledge bombs. But for now, let’s get started with our top 15 best eye creams for men.

Eliminating eye puffiness in addition to those dark circles are top of mind for men in search of an eye care product. To fix multiple problems at once, you need something versatile. But we’re talking about your eyes, so you don’t want any harsh chemicals, either.

The Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick is here to save the day with its all-natural ingredients, which feature rose water, algae extract, vitamin C, and even caffeine! Unlike a lot of eye creams on the market, this Blu Atlas under-eye stick manages to be both effective and eco-friendly. This makes it a must-buy.

[$35; bluatlas.com]

2. Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream

Biossance’s award-winning eye cream is a must-try skincare product for those who want to instantly smooth, firm, and brighten their under-eyes. It is packed with high-potency ingredients that don’t just talk the talk—they walk the walk. Marine algae peptide has been proven to minimize fine lines and wrinkles in just a week, while plant-derived squalane delivers long-lasting hydration. Plus, it has a melt-in texture that sinks quickly into the skin.

[$54; sephora.com]

3. Paula’s Choice Omega+ Complex Eye Cream

Getting omegas isn’t just an important part of a healthy diet: they’re also necessary for healthy skin. Luckily for you guys, Paula’s Choice has created an ultra-lightweight eye cream packed with nourishing omega fatty acids and ceramides to instantly hydrate dry under-eyes. With all of its goodness, this formula is kind of like a smoothie for the skin. Plus, it contains skin brightening ingredients like niacinamide, mulberry, and licorice, so you can say goodbye to dark circles once and for all. Because this eye cream goes on sheer, it’s great for those with oily skin who don’t like the feel of thick skincare products.

[$35; amazon.com]

4. Disco Repairing Eye Stick

Disco’s best-selling Repairing Eye Stick is formulated with anti-aging ingredients like antioxidants and niacinamide to protect the delicate under eye area from fine lines and wrinkles. It also contains ingredients like caffeine and pycnogenol (an antioxidant derived from the French Maritime pine tree) to depuff and reduce the appearance of dark circles. And, because it’s packaged in a user-friendly roller, it’s easy to apply day and night.

[$36; letsdisco.com]

5. CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

CeraVe is one of the most beloved drugstore skincare brands recommended by dermatologists to their patients every day. And their Eye Repair Cream doesn’t disappoint. This eye cream targets the two most common under eye concerns: puffiness and dark circles, with ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to brighten and restore the delicate under eye area. This non-greasy, fragrance-free eye cream is great for all skin types, plus it’s ophthalmologist-approved, so you know it’s safe to use around the eyes.

[$10.74; amazon.com]

6. Geologie Dark & Puffy Under Eye Cream

Winner of the 2021 AskMen Grooming Awards, Geologie’s Dark & Puffy Under Eye Cream targets dark circles, signs of aging, and dry skin with its blend of kojic acid, peptides, antioxidants, caffeine, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid. Powerhouse ingredients include kojic acid, which visibly brightens and works its anti-aging magic for younger-looking under-eyes, hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate the skin, and caffeine that depuffs and brightens so you don’t look tired (even if you are).

[$45; geologie.com]

7. The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream

Target dark, tired, puffy under-eyes with this lightweight eye cream by The INKEY List. This hydrating formula uses superstar antioxidant caffeine to reduce water retention and relieve puffiness under the eyes and Matrixyl 3000, a peptide known to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Though this eye cream is great for treating dry under-eyes, it’s also suitable for normal, combination, and oily skin types.

[$9.99; sephora.com]

8. Hawthorne Forever Young Eye Elixir

Who doesn’t want to be forever young? Or, at least, look that way. Hawthorne’s Forever Young Eye Elixir prevents early signs of aging with its hydrating and protecting formula. This eye cream utilizes well-known ingredients like biotin (which supports collagen generation), vitamin E (to promote blood circulation and firm the skin), and peptides (to support skin cell repair). This eye cream is best suited for those in their early thirties and older who are just starting to see signs of aging or haven’t yet and want to keep it that way.

[$19; hawthorne.co]

9. Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Eye Cream

Ceramidin Eye Cream is a necessary skincare product for those with dry under-eyes in need of deep moisturization. A five-ceramide complex plus other nourishing ingredients like glycerin, squalane, and Panthenol moisturize, treat uneven skin texture, and strengthen the delicate under eye area. This eye cream also comes with a pump applicator for ease of use.

[$40; sephora.com]

10. Vichy Minéral 89 Eyes Hyaluronic Acid Eye Gel

For those who want a hydrating, lightweight eye cream that sinks instantly into the skin: look no further than Vichy’s Minéral 89 Eye Gel. This eye gel is like a drink of water for the skin—literally. Its formula is 89% Vichy Volcanic Water, which delivers essential minerals to the skin for a stronger skin barrier and 24-hour hydration. The formula also features pure hyaluronic acid to visibly plump and draw water into the skin, while caffeine’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties refresh tired under-eyes. Its non-sticky formula is perfect for all skin types and remains a favorite amongst dermatologists and skin care lovers alike.

[$20.40; vichyusa.com]

11. Naturium Multi-Peptide Eye Cream

Naturium’s Multi-Peptide Eye Cream is packed with nourishing ingredients that fortify the delicate skin area around the eyes and target visible signs of aging. This eye cream’s main ingredients include a multi-peptide complex featuring Matrixyl 3000 (an anti-aging peptide blend), plant-derived squalane, and Argireline Amplified (a multi-functional ingredient that promotes a youthful complexion). This gentle formula smooths fine lines and wrinkles and is suitable for all skin types (sensitive and aging skin included).

[$15.99; target.com]

12. Paula’s Choice Anti-Aging Eye Cream

Ideal for those who want to target early signs of aging (or prevent them from coming), Paula’s Choice Anti-Aging Eye Cream is a unique, long-lasting balm that provides overnight under eye magic you can visibly see in the morning. The eye cream utilizes rare antioxidants and moisturizing ingredients like shea butter to soften fine lines, reduce puffiness, and improve the look of dull skin. Because this is a richer formula, it’s best used as the last step in your evening skincare routine before you head off to get some shut-eye.

[$35; paulaschoice.com]

13. Dr Dennis Gross Advanced Retinol + Ferulic Triple Correction Eye Serum

Supercharge your skincare routine with ingredients like retinol, bakuchiol, and ferulic acid that will visibly firm and smooth fine lines in as little as a week. This eye cream uses a blend of trans-retinol and encapsulated retinol to smooth texture, fade darkness, and boost collagen production. You’ll also find bakuchiol (to reinforce the skin’s moisture barrier), ferulic acid (to counteract the irritating effects of retinol and reduce sun damage), and rambutan (to aid in collagen production) in this eye serum. Though this formula has retinol, it can still be used in the daytime when paired with an SPF of 30 or higher.

[$69; sephora.com]

14. Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40 PA+++

When it comes to using SPF, the last thing you want is to forget about the eyes! Supergoop! created this daytime mineral eye cream that boasts an SPF of 40 to instantly brighten and protect the delicate under eye area from the aging effects of blue light and the sun’s harsh UV rays. This fast-absorbing eye cream is slightly tinted to help color-correct and illuminate tired eyes. Plus, it’s suitable for all skin types.

[$36; sephora.com]

15. Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

You enjoy avocado in your Sunday brunch, but now you can enjoy it in your eye cream too. Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado uses nourishing avocado oil to moisturize and restore the skin’s essential fatty acids. This eye treatment is all about keeping the good stuff in and the bad stuff out with ingredients like antioxidant-rich beta-carotene and shea butter that defends against dehydration. There’s a reason why this eye cream continues to be a best-seller year after year—it’s great for all skin types (including sensitive skin) and is perfect for those who want a multi-purpose eye cream that can be used day and night.

[$54; kiehls.com]

Ingredients In The Best Eye Creams for Men

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid is an incredible ingredient to have in an eye cream if you want your skin to look plumper, healthier, and more hydrated. Hyaluronic acid is a humectant meaning that it draws water into the skin, and because this humectant can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water, the result is instant hydration. This ingredient is also lightweight and sinks quickly into the skin, so you’ll find it in everything from gel formulas to heavier creams.

Caffeine

If dark circles, eye bags, and puffiness are some of your main skincare concerns, then opting for an eye cream with caffeine is the way to go. Caffeine works by constricting the blood vessels around the eyes, reducing puffiness, and making dark circles less visible. This constriction will also temporarily tighten skin, so your under-eyes feel firmer and more youthful. Plus, caffeine is a natural antioxidant, meaning you’re also defending your skin against pollution and free radicals.

Niacinamide

Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, is a much-beloved antioxidant proven to have endless skin benefits. As an antioxidant, niacinamide helps defend the skin against free radicals and UV rays that can cause DNA damage and early signs of aging. It also works to brighten dark circles and strengthen your skin’s natural barrier, so you can treat and support the under-eyes delicate, thin skin.

Ceramides and Peptides

Ceramides and peptides are two types of ingredients you’ll often see in skincare products for their moisturizing, skin-nourishing benefits. Though similar, the two ingredients are different. Ceramides are nourishing compounds that support a healthy skin barrier. In an eye cream, they will increase and maintain the skin’s water content, firm the skin and improve the appearance of wrinkles, and protect the skin from external damage.

Peptides, on the other hand, are a short chain of amino acids that work to restore proteins (the building blocks of skin). In any eye cream, they will improve skin tone and smoothness and diminish the appearance of wrinkles by training the skin to look and act younger.

Retinol

Retinol is the gold standard ingredient in skincare, according to dermatologists. An eye cream that includes retinol and its different derivatives will strengthen the skin, promote collagen production, and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. However, for many people, retinol can be irritating to the skin. Though you’re less likely to experience irritation from an eye cream formulated with retinol (as opposed to a face moisturizer with retinol), it is possible! But if you can tolerate this superstar ingredient, adding it into your skincare routine will mean healthier, stronger, more youthful-looking skin in your future.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that can help protect the delicate under-eye area from damaging free radicals and UV rays. In addition to being an antioxidant-powerhouse, vitamin E is incredibly soothing and moisturizing. So it can aid with dehydration, tired eyes, and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

4 Reasons Why Men Should Use an Eye Cream

1. An eye cream will depuff and treat eye bags

Puffiness and bags around the eyes result from fluids accumulating below the eyes, causing swelling. Using an eye cream, particularly in the morning, that contains ingredients like caffeine will help to constrict blood vessels around the eyes to reduce swelling and assist in circulating that excess fluid throughout the body.

2. An eye cream will protect against signs of aging

Our under-eyes are one of the most fragile and delicate places on the body and are prone to showing early signs of aging, such as fine lines and wrinkles. Luckily, you can protect the under-eyes against those signs of aging by using an eye cream with nourishing ingredients and antioxidants that will moisturize and protect the skin from environmental stress.

3. An eye cream will soften and minimize signs of aging

On the flip side, if you are starting to see signs of aging like wrinkles and crow’s feet and want to minimize their appearance, then you’re going to want to incorporate an eye cream into your skincare arsenal.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body, and it just happens to be the protein that keeps our skin youthful and plump. It also happens that our body’s production of this protein naturally decreases as we age, leading to wrinkles and sagging skin. To combat these signs of aging, eye creams with ingredients like peptides and retinol will reduce the appearance of wrinkles by boosting collagen production and promoting youthful skin.

4. An eye cream will lighten dark circles

Many men look to eye cream to help them target and remove their dark circles. Let’s be honest, dark circles are hard to miss. So whether you have them due to genetics or lack of sleep, using an under-eye cream—especially one with skin brightening and energizing ingredients like niacinamide and licorice extract—will lighten dark circles for a more youthful, bright-eyed appearance.

How to Incorporate an Eye Cream into a Men’s Skincare Routine

Incorporating an eye cream into your daily skincare routine isn’t as complicated as you may think. The general rule of thumb in the skincare world is to apply the lightest products first and the heaviest products last so you can ensure all of your products penetrate easily into the skin. But if even that sounds like too much to think about, just follow our step-by-step routine below.

1. Cleanse

Cleansing should almost always be the first step in a skincare routine (though there are exceptions). But in general, begin with freshly washed skin morning and night.

2. Treat

After cleansing, this is where you’ll add any treatments that you may have in your skincare arsenal. This includes toners, essences, serums, and any exfoliation products.

3. Eye Cream

It’s finally time for eye cream! Because eye creams (especially eye serums) tend to be lighter and thinner than your moisturizing creams and oils, they’ll go on before you moisturize.

4. Moisturize

After you’ve applied your eye cream, you can then go in with your moisturizing lotion, cream, or face oil.

5. Sunscreen (Daytime Only)

Last but certainly not least is sunscreen. Apply sunscreen only in the daytime as the final step in your morning skincare routine.

What’s the Best Way to Apply Eye Cream?

1. Start with clean hands

This is a skincare tip in general (regardless of which step you’re on), but because you typically apply eye cream with your fingers and you’re placing the product near your eye, always start with freshly washed hands. This will help you avoid getting any germs and bacteria around your eyes, as well as clean off any dirt, oil, or residues on your fingers that could influence the product.

2. Don’t apply too much (or too little)

When applying eye cream, you want to be a little like Goldilocks and make sure you’re using just the right amount of product (not too much or too little). It’s always a good idea to follow the directions on your particular eye cream, as most skincare brands give you a clear guide on how much product to use. But if there aren’t any directions, there are some recommendations you can follow.

If an eye serum comes in a roller-ball applicator, you’ll want to gently shake the product to make sure the ingredients are blended before rolling the applicator one to two times around the eyes. If you are using an eye cream with a pump, use about half a pump per eye. If the eye cream comes in a jar, you’ll want to use a pea-size amount per eye. This might sound like a small amount, but just remember that eye creams are concentrated products targeted towards a small area on the face—you don’t need a lot to make a big difference!

3. Gently apply the eye cream

The skin around the eyes is incredibly thin and fragile, so you want to make sure that you’re applying your eye creams in a way that’s gentle and correct. The best way to apply an eye cream is to gently pat the product into the skin with a finger—ideally, your ring finger since it applies the least amount of pressure and is therefore considered the gentlest.

You want to avoid pressing super hard or rubbing the product in. We get that you may be in a hurry and just want to head to bed, but being too rough around the eyes can lead to broken blood vessels, more dark circles and puffiness, and wrinkles in the future.

Apply the eye cream beginning at the outer corner (near your temple) and gently tap, moving in towards the inner corner. Then apply some product just below the brow line on your orbital bone. When in doubt about where to apply your eye cream, just follow the orbital bone as your guide.

4. Morning, night, or both?

While most eye creams can be used morning and night with no problem, certain eye creams are best suited for daytime (such as brightening ones with caffeine) or nighttime (think retinol-based eye creams). So before you apply, check in to see which time of day your eye cream is best suited for and whether or not you can use it morning and night.

Does Eye Cream Really Make a Difference?

If you have specific skincare concerns involving your eye area (like crow’s feet, puffiness, or dark circles), then yes! An eye cream can make a massive difference in improving the feel and appearance of the under-eye area when used consistently.

How Often Should I Use Eye Cream?

Just like your daily moisturizer, you can use eye cream every day for optimal results. The best times to use your eye cream are morning and night (ideally with a time frame of 8 to 12 hours between applications).

How Long Until I See Results with an Eye Cream?

Some eye creams have immediate results for brightening, reducing puffiness, or blurring fine lines and wrinkles. However, skincare requires patience. And, like all other skincare products, it can take a while to reap the full benefits of using an eye cream consistently. Eye creams can take six to eight weeks to see significant improvement in wrinkles, puffiness, dryness, dark circles, etc. Though that doesn’t mean you can’t see results sooner: it all depends on the product, your skin, how well your skin reacts to the ingredients, and more.

Should I Use an Eye Cream or an Eye Serum?

Though eye creams and eye serums are super similar, they do have a few differences when it comes to application and targeting skin concerns! Eye creams tend to be richer and more moisturizing than an eye serum. In eye creams, you’ll often find ingredients like vitamin E, peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin A that target dehydration, moisture retention, skin texture, and dullness.

Eye serums, on the other hand, have a thinner consistency than eye creams. Like a face serum, an eye serum focuses more on active ingredients to treat wrinkles, dark circles, puffiness, skin firmness and target anti-aging efforts.

The good news is that while you can opt for an eye cream or an eye serum (depending on your skin type and concerns), the two products can also be used together. For an indulgent skincare routine, first apply an eye serum and then layer the eye cream on top.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!