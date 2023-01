10. Marni + Carhartt WIP Slip-On Sneakers Get It

High-end Italian fashion house Marni teamed up with utilitarian label Carhartt WIP to design a collaborative capsule that includes this pair of whimsical canvas shoes. The style pays homage to both brands with Marni’s floral print on the upper and a Carhartt Work In Progress logo patch on the tongue.

[$705; mrporter.com]

