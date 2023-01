11. Salomon Rx Slide Leather Advanced Get It

While they might not win a beauty contest, Salmon’s premium lightweight leather slides are a stellar post-workout recovery shoe. With EVA midsoles for responsive cushioning and a cork footbed for contoured support, these easy-wearing slides were designed to give your feet a break.

[$140; salomon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!