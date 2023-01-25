12. APL TechLoom Bliss Get It

It took two years for APL to engineer the TechLoom Bliss slip-on running sneakers—and they’re definitely worth the wait. You’ll appreciate them as a superb travel shoe: Seamless mesh construction makes them a breeze to slip off and on for security checkpoints, while a custom-milled satin elastic strap at midfoot keeps them secure when running to the gate.

[$220; athleticpropulsionlabs.com]

