13. Fear Of God The California Get It

Designed in L.A. and made in Italy, Fear of God’s eclectic—and aptly named—California shoe is made with a proprietary 100-percent closed-cell foam that makes it three times lighter than traditional cushioning foam. The innovative material offers increased flexibility and suppleness as well as enhanced energy return for a bouncy feel.

[$230; fearofgod.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!