15. Officine Creative Opera 001 Nero Black Leather Penny Loafers Get It

Handcrafted from full-grain leather in Italy, these polished penny loafers are the epitome of sleek and sophisticated style. The timeless silhouette—complemented by a rounded almond toe, front strap, and signature grosgrain heel loop—makes this pair suitable for both casual and formal occasions.

[$615; us.oficinecreative.store]

