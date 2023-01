7. Allbirds Wool Loungers Get It

Made with whisper-light merino wool that’s guaranteed to be itch-free, you’ll be able to slip on these kicks barefoot with no compromise on comfort. These shoes are light on your feet and easy on the environment thanks to their sustainably sourced sole cushioning made from Brazilian sugarcane.

[$105; allbirds.com]

