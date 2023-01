8. OluKai Lae‘ahi Get It

Described as an everyday beach sneaker, these slip-on shoes are everything you’d expect from a brand that derives part of its name from the word “comfort” in Hawaiian. Breathable mesh, microfiber lining, and a contoured footbed ensure said comfort, while a rubber outsole prevents slippage when you migrate from the sand to the pavement.

[$100; olukai.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!