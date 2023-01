9. Vince Sonoma Moc Toe Loafers Get It

Vince serves up a dose of laid-back California cool with its comfy Sonoma loafers. They’ll fit like a glove straight out of the box thanks to the supple soft-brushed suede uppers and leather interior lining.

[$195; bloomingdales.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!