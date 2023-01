6. SeaVees Hawthorne Slip On Get It

These Hawthorne slip-ons come in a range of colorways, from mellow hues to eye-catching patterns, but the “Mushroom” option is a standout. It features a felted wool upper that’s perfect for shoulder season wear, and the recycled cotton canvas lining and memory foam footbed should keep your feet comfortable all day.

[Starting at $78; seavees.com]

