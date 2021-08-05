Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you’re ripping through a brutal WOD you need apparel that can keep up with you.

That means finding a t-shirt with some built-in performance properties like water-resistant and quick-drying fabric to help wick away sweat, built-in mesh panels for optimal breathability, a seam-free design that lays comfortably on the skin, and maybe something with reflectivity so you can be seen during those night-time runs.

Our Top 3 Picks

The downside to finding a t-shirt with these technical components is that they tend to be pricier. That’s why we scouted out the top-performing tees for men, and narrowed it down to 15 of the best ones all for under $50.

Ahead you’ll find 15 t-shirts that will help boost your peformance without putting a dent in your wallet.

Best Workout Shirts