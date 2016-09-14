Donning a pair of the coolest new kicks—whether they’re gym-specific or lifestyle—puts you in the spotlight and, well, makes you feel like the man. The best part? Kicks are now widely accepted in most settings—like a first date and maybe even in your office—and they’re one of the few soles that offer a combination of comfort and high style.

We saw an influx of all-white soles at the start of summer. But, with each season comes new hues. (Plus, fresh new designs, too.) And once you see the color palette kicking for fall you’re going to want to give your white sneakers a rest. Because right now, brands are banking on shades of brown—like tan, cognac, and chocolate—and neutral tones, like taupe, beige, and stone. What’s more: suede is on a hot streak right now so all of the soles look (and feel) soft, too. The best thing about the sandy color palette is that it’s versatile enough to work with your entire wardrobe.

So sneakerheads rejoice: we rounded up 15 of the best pairs of sneakers for men in this cool new color scheme. Team up your new sneakers with a suit or stay low-key and stick with denim. Our list includes a range of silhouettes and styles—like high-tops and low-tops—and prices that’ll fit every budget.