15 Skincare Products to Protect Your Face and Body in the Winter

Skincare is probably already an important part of your regimen every day, all year long. But when the winds of winter sweep through your neighborhood, it’s time to switch up your routine to shield your face from the worst of the season.

For example: Winter brings with it the dry heat from radiators or fireplaces (instead of the humid heat of the warmer months). It also typically means harsh, brisk winds whipping around corners, making your skin much more vulnerable than usual.

So with winter comes a new focus on moisture and protection for your skin.

Of course, there are a lot of different products out there. We’ve taken out the guesswork and narrowed it down to some of the best products for the winter skin issues that ail you.