J.Crew Mercantile Slim-fit Long-Sleeve Camo Shirt GET IT!

This long-sleeve has all the trad Oxford styling—button-down collar, pocket at left chest, etc. But the camo print, a Slim fit, and a touch of stretch give it street-ready savvy.

Get It: Pick up the J.Crew Mercantile Slim-fit Long-Sleeve Camo Shirt (from $39) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!