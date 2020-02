Lacoste Pique Polo Shirt GET IT!

René Lacoste’s timeless creation is soft, durable, and endlessly stylish. (Pro Tip: It’s not an alligator, it’s a crocodile.) A classic fit that’s perfect for any weather and most situations, it’ll take you from the 13th green straight to the dinner party. Amazon has a whopping 40 colors available.

Get It: Pick up a Lacoste Pique Polo Shirt (from $36) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!