Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive Magnetic Button Down GET IT!

Every man needs an endlessly versatile long-sleeve. Woven from premium cotton and washed for softness, it’s designed with cuffs with hidden magnetic closures that look like traditional buttons. Several colors and designs are available.

Get It: Pick up the Tommy Hilfiger Magnetic Button Down (from $35) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!