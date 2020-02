Volcom Everett Oxford Short Sleeve GET IT!

The Oxford style is timeless—but this Volcom is built for the new millennium. It wears slightly slim, with an asymmetrical back yoke and a touch of stretch. Plus, it resists shrinking and fading. This ain’t your dad’s Oxford.

Get It: Pick up the Volcom Everett Oxford Short Sleeve ($48; was $50) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!