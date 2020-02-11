15 Warm Winter Coats and Jackets Under $250

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket GET IT!

Ever since we got our Waxed Trucker, our other jackets are having a hard time getting back into the starting rotation. The soft flannel lining is the perfect counterpoint to the waxed and weather-resistant outer. Made in the USA, it comes in six subtle shades of the outdoors.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket ($240) at Huckberry

