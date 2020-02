Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Field Jacket GET IT!

Made from a hardy British Millerain waxed canvas shell, plenty of cozy, ethically-sourced goose down insulation, and a slew of modern, technical features, Huckberry’s working man’s jacket comes in brown or black.

Get It: Save 30% on the Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Field Jacket ($244; was $348) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!