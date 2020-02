Helly Hansen Verglas Down Insulator Jacket GET IT!

With an excellent balance of maximum warmth and minimal bulk, this is an excellent mid-layer in extreme winter weather—and a fantastic top layer when all you need is sleek warmth. It comes in green, black, or marmalade (shown).

Get It: Pick up the Helly Hansen Verglas Down Insulator Jacket ($230) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!