Outdoor Research Transcendent Down Jacket GET IT!

In eight colors including several amazing two-tone colorways (we like this raisin/dark roast), the Transcendent packs into its own stuff sack pocket. So it’s great for any adventure. And it’s weather-resistant too, to fight off rain and wetness when the fog rolls in.

Get It: Pick up the Outdoor Research Transcendent (from $155) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!