Amazon Brand Goodthreads 11″ Inseam Swim Trunk GET IT!

Now is the perfect time to get new swim trunks. And these trunks will be perfect for you, as they are a really good looking pair of trunks that will handle all your swim time needs.

Get It: Pick up the Amazon Brand Goodthreads 11″ Inseam Swim Trunk ($15; was $25) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!