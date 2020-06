Sperry Striper II Salt Washed CVO Sneaker GET IT!

Need a new pair of shoes to wear when you’re hanging out? Then look no further than these bad boys. Good looking and relaxing to boot, you can’t argue with these shoes at this price.

Get It: Pick up the Sperry Striper II Salt Washed CVO Sneaker ($40; was $60) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!