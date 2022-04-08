Branded Content
18 Must-Have Mother’s Day Gifts From the Heart
Spring is here, and before you know it Sunday, May 8—aka Mother’s Day—will be arriving, too. Now’s the time to get a leg up on the game and find Mom, your wife, or that special maternal figure in your life a piece of jewelry worthy of the day. From rose-hues to sterling silver, sparkling stones to textured metals, Pandora has you covered. The perfect Mother’s Day gift is just a few clicks away. These 18 elegant picks are guaranteed to please—and may elicit tears (happy ones, of course).
1. Pandora Moments Infinity Knot Snake Chain Bracelet
Treat Mom to a Pandora charm bracelet, perfect for Mother’s Day, her birthday, or anytime she deserves some extra TLC. This recently debuted chain bracelet makes a welcome platform for showcasing a host of gorgeous charms, from pavé double dangle to encircled heart styles. The infinity knot-inspired closure is easily locked in place, lending a bonus pop of visual interest.
2. Entwined Infinite Hearts Charm
This great standalone piece or companion to the Entwined Infinite Hearts Double Dangle Charm, will instantly show Mom how much she means to you. A delightfully versatile piece, it’ll work its magic for any other woman you love—from sibling to friend.
3. Family Always Encircled Dangle Charm
For styles that represent your family bond, it’s hard to outshine (literally) this encircled sterling silver and 14K rose gold-plated dangle charm with clear cubic zirconia . It’s got the perfect message: “Always Together.” Whether she wears it on a necklace, bracelet, or accessorizes a key ring or small bag charm holder ($65), she’s sure to love this thoughtful gift.
4. Sparkling Tennis Bracelet
Mom’s never going to argue with a tennis bracelet—especially when it dazzles with clear cubic zirconia and a timeless sterling silver base. With an affordable price point, it’s a little something for someone who’s given you everything.
5. Thank You Mom Heart Charm
This endearing charm from the Pandora Moments collection will make her day on May 8—or whenever you want to express your gratitude to the greatest woman you know. The word “Mom” is written within a heart (the “O” is in the shape of a heart, too) in a 14K rose gold-plated charm.
6. Mom Infinity Pavé Double Dangle Charm
Ready to surprise Mom with a beautiful gift? Here’s another enchanting option with a thoughtful engraving. This double dangle charm showcases a cubic zirconia-filled heart for the letter “O” with a playful pop of pink within the infinity symbol.
7. Sparkling Round Halo Stud Earrings
Does your wife or girlfriend love stud earrings? Knock it out of the park with this 14K gold-plated pair with clear cubic zirconia. Whether she’s dressing up jeans or donning them for a formal affair, these striking earrings elevate any look.
8. Family Always Encircled Heart Charm
How sweet is this charm? Pairing wonderfully with the Family Always Encircled Dangle Charm, it’s a sterling silver beauty sure to be forever cherished.
9. Pandora Moments O Pendant T-bar Necklace
Looking to get your wife, mom, aunt, or close family friend a necklace for Mother’s Day? This sterling silver stunner is a winning choice—featuring a T-bar closure that’s equal parts classy and fun.
10. Radiating Love Mama Heart Charm
Need a heart-warming Mother’s Day gift? Go for this eye-catching charm featuring “Mama” enclosed in a sterling silver, transparent violet (or pink) enamel heart.
11. Double Heart Sparkling Ring
The only thing better than a ring with a single heart is this dazzling double heart version. Finely crafted with sterling silver and clear cubic zirconia, it’s a sparkling reminder of your special bond.
12. Sparkling Round Halo Pendant Collier Necklace
“Glam” will be any woman’s middle name when she sports this 14K gold-plated necklace with eye-catching cubic zirconia. If you’re totally sold on this one, be sure to browse more from the Pandora Timeless collection.
13. Entwined Infinite Hearts Double Dangle Charm
Whether you opt for the best-selling Pandora Moments Heart Infinity Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet (from $65) or the elegant Pandora Moments Bangle (from $65) as your base bracelet, give her a new symbol of everlasting love with this sterling silver and 14K rose gold-plated double heart dangle, featuring fairy-tale pink cubic zirconia and phlox pink crystal for some sparkle. She can also wear this two-tone metal charm on a necklace, like top-seller Pandora Moments Snake Chain Necklace ($165), or to jazz up her keys with the Pandora Moments Charm Key Ring ($55).
14. Mom Daisy Heart Charm
Show how much you care with this sterling silver heart charm. The design is completed with a pink-and-violet enamel “daisy” that’s sure to make her think of you every time she wears it.
15. Baby Pacifier Dangle Charm
This two-tone charm from the Pandora Moments collection makes a fitting gift for a new mother. The chic trinket is sterling silver with a 14K rose gold-plated dangle studded with clear cubic zirconia.
16. Sparkling Endless Hearts Chain Bracelet
This showstopper will tell your better half your love is limitless. Featuring a row of clear cubic zirconia hearts in the mix, the bracelet is a unique statement yet versatile enough for daily wear.
17. Double Heart Pendant Sparkling Collier Necklace
This sterling silver collier with twin hearts and clear cubic zirconia is a gorgeous choice from the Pandora Timeless collection. Rumor has it (hint, hint) that it complements the Double Heart Sparkling Ring very, very well.
18. Sparkling Round Halo Ring
Good luck resisting the urge to buy this beauty. The halo ring is 14K gold-plated and brimming with clear cubic zirconia. She’ll be the center of attention wherever she goes.
