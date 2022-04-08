18 Must-Have Mother’s Day Gifts From the Heart

This article was produced in partnership with Pandora

Spring is here, and before you know it Sunday, May 8—aka Mother’s Day—will be arriving, too. Now’s the time to get a leg up on the game and find Mom, your wife, or that special maternal figure in your life a piece of jewelry worthy of the day. From rose-hues to sterling silver, sparkling stones to textured metals, Pandora has you covered. The perfect Mother’s Day gift is just a few clicks away. These 18 elegant picks are guaranteed to please—and may elicit tears (happy ones, of course).

1. Pandora Moments Infinity Knot Snake Chain Bracelet

Treat Mom to a Pandora charm bracelet, perfect for Mother’s Day, her birthday, or anytime she deserves some extra TLC. This recently debuted chain bracelet makes a welcome platform for showcasing a host of gorgeous charms, from pavé double dangle to encircled heart styles. The infinity knot-inspired closure is easily locked in place, lending a bonus pop of visual interest.

[$85; pandora.net]

2. Entwined Infinite Hearts Charm

This great standalone piece or companion to the Entwined Infinite Hearts Double Dangle Charm, will instantly show Mom how much she means to you. A delightfully versatile piece, it’ll work its magic for any other woman you love—from sibling to friend.

[$35; pandora.net]

3. Family Always Encircled Dangle Charm

For styles that represent your family bond, it’s hard to outshine (literally) this encircled sterling silver and 14K rose gold-plated dangle charm with clear cubic zirconia . It’s got the perfect message: “Always Together.” Whether she wears it on a necklace, bracelet, or accessorizes a key ring or small bag charm holder ($65), she’s sure to love this thoughtful gift.