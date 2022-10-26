Everyday Essentials: 22 Things Every Man Should Own

We’re grown-ups now. It’s time to put down childish things. Your PlayStation is no longer your most prized possession. Air Jordans have moved from everyday attire to casual wear. Most of all, you’ve started doing things for yourself. That means you require a list of necessities, and that’s where we come in—with this helpful guide to the best things every man should own.

When we say “things,” we don’t mean clutter or useless knick-knacks. We’re talking about things that’ll make your life easier while helping you look put together (and stay put together). Sure, you might not have considered some of these picks before, but once you’ve incorporated a few of them into your daily routine, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without ‘em.

Think of the kind of timeless essentials your dad or grandfather might have kept handy, used frequently, or worn often. Those pieces were made to last, built to be downright useful, and if we’re talking clothing, designed to look great, too. Some items below you might have already, and others might be on your wishlist. But here’s a rundown of everything a man like you needs.

Everyday Essentials: 18 Things Every Man Should Own

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!