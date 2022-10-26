Everyday Essentials: 22 Things Every Man Should Own

1. A Tailored Suit Get It

As a matter of both utility and principle, every man needs at least one suit in his closet. But do it right. Make sure the suit is tailored to fit your body and show off the hard work you’ve done in the gym (and in the kitchen). For maximum versatility, go for a neutral color, like navy, grey, or black.

When it comes to suits, always opt for a quality brand. Our take? No one makes a better suit for the modern man (at a better price) than J. Crew. Note the range of suit fit options for every body type, too.

[$450 for jacket, $225 for pants; jcrew.com]

