Everyday Essentials: 22 Things Every Man Should Own

11. A Quality Chef's Knife

If you’re going to buy one kitchen knife, make it a chef’s knife. Don’t let the price tag scare you off. It’s better to have one knife that can do five things than five different knives that you barely use.

They can be expensive, but a good chef’s knife will repay you with easier slicing and dicing and a blade that will last for years (with proper care and sharpening, of course). Browse our guide for some chef-recommended options.

[$144; amazon.com]

