Style

Everyday Essentials: 22 Things Every Man Should Own

StanleyToolbox1
22
Courtesy Image 18 / 22

18. A Toolbox

Get It

We’re not saying that you should become Bob the Handyman, but you should have easy access to a hammer, wrench, and screwdriver at all times. You’ll need a toolbox for that.

Just like the tools themselves, your toolbox should be durable enough to take a beating and function for years. This small box is perfect for keeping basic tools organized under the kitchen sink or in a closet.

[$10; acehardware.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Style