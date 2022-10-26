Everyday Essentials: 22 Things Every Man Should Own

18. A Toolbox Get It

We’re not saying that you should become Bob the Handyman, but you should have easy access to a hammer, wrench, and screwdriver at all times. You’ll need a toolbox for that.

Just like the tools themselves, your toolbox should be durable enough to take a beating and function for years. This small box is perfect for keeping basic tools organized under the kitchen sink or in a closet.

[$10; acehardware.com]

