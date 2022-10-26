Everyday Essentials: 22 Things Every Man Should Own

2. Brown and Black Dress Shoes Get It

A nice pair of shoes can upgrade any outfit. If you’re going to choose one, go with a brown or black pair that you can mix in with nearly any look. In terms of style, an oxford loafer is like the universal shoe for your wardrobe. They work with jeans, khakis, and slacks.

A brand like Allen Edmonds makes classic dress shoes from beautiful materials that can be resoled after years of wear.

[$395; allenedmonds.com]

