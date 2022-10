21. A Good Pen Get It

A pen is just a pen, right? Not so fast: The right pen, like the right watch, can signal intentionality and purpose in your life, for starters. In addition to making writing more enjoyable, the best pens can serve as a reminder of the gravity of special moments, like writing down daily journal entries. A good pen will help you slow down and be present.

[$50; huckberry.com]

