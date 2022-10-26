Everyday Essentials: 22 Things Every Man Should Own

6. Cologne Get It

Smelling good is always a smart idea, but you don’t have to stick with the same tired scents that older fellas in your life might have worn. Instead, look for something that’s modern, fresh, and versatile enough to wear through multiple seasons, like this woody offering from Boyd’s of Texas. Our cologne gift guide has even more great fragrances worth trying.

No matter what you pick, remember: A little goes a long way. After taking a shower, spray or dab some cologne on your chest and/or the base of your throat.

[$128; boydsoftexas.com]

