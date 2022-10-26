Everyday Essentials: 22 Things Every Man Should Own

7. A Wallet Get It

We’re all too old now to just shove things in our pockets. Just remember, this isn’t your father’s giant, bulging leather wallet that protrudes from his back pocket. Go for a thinner version or use a simple card holder.

The best wallets are streamlined yet durable and made with rich leather that gets better over time, not unlike your favorite pair of leather boots. Rich full-grain leather, plus construction you can trust, are key hallmarks of this Buck Mason wallet.

[$100; buckmason.com]

