Everyday Essentials: 22 Things Every Man Should Own

9. A Nice Watch Get It

A watch signals intentionality, purpose, and of course, personal style. Opt for one with a stainless steel bracelet, and you can wear it for years with any shoe and belt combination you please. A watch with a rich leather band is also a worthy choice; just make sure the color of the leather works with the rest of your outfit. This titanium dive watch from Citizen is a solid option, and our under-$500 watches and dive watches guides have plenty of models to suit any style or budget.

[$995; citizenwatch.com]

