The Best Men’s Blazers and Sports Jackets for Any Occasion

If there’s one piece that’s essential to a man’s wardrobe, it’s a suit. But the stylish man has gone beyond the basic navy and charcoal grey and added standalone blazers and sports jackets to his outerwear arsenal. Why? They’re an essential for the office, a slam dunk for impressing dates, and perfect for looking sharp for just about any occasion.

Trends to Know

Add a small variety of jackets to your closet, and you’ll get a huge array of options that you can dress up or down. Here are a few of the biggest trends to look out for.

Patch Pockets: All the major brands are creating jackets with patch pockets. They most often accompany an unstructured design, and they add a bit of casual flair—great if you want a more laid-back, breezy look.

Green: No, green isn’t the new black, but we’ve sure seen a lot of it. Army green cotton blazers, for example, make a perfect layering piece for stepping up your Sunday brunch apparel or office attire, and they’ll help you stand out from the sea of blues, blacks, and grays. No need to button up, either: Wear the jacket open over a chambray or oxford shirt.

The Blues: Beyond navy, there are plenty of new blues to work with. From royal blue to seersucker, robin’s egg to muted slate, they all look great with jeans, but they’ll also go nicely with chinos in natural khaki, army green, navy, or grey.

Ready to start shopping? Here are our favorite sports jackets and blazers right now.

The Best Men’s Sports Jackets and Blazers

1. Wills Knit Blazer

With its patch pockets, unstructured fit, and soft knit cotton fabric, this blazer can transform the typical jeans and a T-shirt outfit into something memorable. Even so, it’s casual—thanks to its functional cuff buttons, you can even roll up the sleeves—and comfortable, so it won’t look or feel stuffy.

[$128; huckberry.com]

2. J. Crew Ludlow Slim-fit Unstructured Suit Jacket in Irish Cotton-Linen

J. Crew’s Ludlow line has been a popular choice for stylish jackets and suits for well over a decade. Made from Baird McNutt Irish linen, this unstructured Ludlow jacket looks sharp, feels great, and comes in three colors to match any outfit.

[$188; jcrew.com]

3. Faherty Knit Blazer

Faherty brings its beach-ready aesthetic to this knit blazer. You’ll get all the brand’s hallmarks—soft fabric, breezy style, exceptional comfort—in a jacket that feels almost like a sweatshirt. But unlike your favorite cotton hoodie, this blazer will leave you looking sharp, not sloppy.

[$198; fahertybrand.com]

4. Frank & Oak The Weekend Sports Jacket

With its welt and patch pockets, overlapping cuff buttons, and breathable linen-cotton fabric, this jacket from Frank & Oak artfully mixes formal and casual elements. We also like the green color—it’s a nice break from the traditional navy and gray, but it won’t make people think you just won the Masters.

[$169; frankandoak.com]

5. Scotch & Soda Pinstripe Linen & Ecovero Blend Blazer

Don’t shy away from the stripes. This lightweight jacket from Scotch & Soda has a pinstripe pattern that’s perfect for summer.

[$278; scotch-soda.com]

6. Polo Ralph Lauren Soft Herringbone Sport Coat

Polo is pretty much synonymous with preppy style, and this jacket shows why: Crafted from a wool blend in a handsome herringbone pattern, it proves there’s no reason to give up on the classics. If you’re feeling really adventurous, pop the color to reveal an extra hit of plaid underneath.

[$798; ralphlauren.com]

7. Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Linen Blazer

This linen blazer is all about versatility. You can order it in three different fits, and it comes in a range of patterns—herringbone, windowpane, plaid, and stripes are all on offer. Grab them all and you’ll have a jacket for every day of the week.

[$450; bonobos.com]

8. Outerknown Ambassador Blazer

A great pick for any time of year, this 100-percent wool blazer from Kelly Slater’s Outerknown brand offers excellent breathability and warmth, and it’s constructed to resist wrinkles, too.

[$328; outerknown.com]

9. Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Double-Breasted Check Sport Coat

If you really want to stand out from the crowd at more formal events, opt for a double-breasted jacket. We like this linen and wool sport coat from Brooks Brothers: The check pattern, tortoiseshell buttons, and peak lapels give it an air of distinction.

[$498; brooksbrothers.com]

10. Lululemon New Venture Blazer

The New Venture puts the “sport” in sports jacket. Made from a water-repellent polyester fabric, it’s designed for travel and everyday wear. Whether you’re biking to work or heading out for happy hour, it’ll be a dependable pick in your rotation.

[$198; lululemon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!