1. J. Crew Ludlow Slim-fit Unstructured Suit Jacket in Irish Cotton-Linen Get It

J. Crew’s Ludlow line has been a popular choice for stylish jackets and suits for well over a decade. Made from Baird McNutt Irish linen, this unstructured Ludlow jacket looks sharp, feels great, and comes in three colors to match any outfit.

[$198; jcrew.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!