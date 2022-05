11. Suitsupply Light Blue Havana Jacket Get It

Suitsupply is a bold choice for the contemporary man, especially one who favors more modern cuts (although the brand stocks plenty of classic cuts, too). The Havana falls on the trim side. Done up in striking Light Blue, it’s made to be paired with white jeans and tan loafers for a coastal getaway.

[$549; suitsupply.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!