Men’s Blazers 2022: The 17 Best Jackets for Any Occasion

Bonobos Italian Knit Blazer in grey on a cream background. men's blazers
17
12. Bonobos Italian Knit Blazer

Keep it light and breezy with 100-percent cotton in a stretch knit design from the masterful pants purveyors at Bonobos. This jacket should prove very lightweight (only the sleeves are lined), while the flap pockets keep it casual. The light grey color will work with anything in your summer wardrobe, from navy seersucker pants to olive chinos. 

[$298; bonobos.com]

