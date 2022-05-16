Men’s Blazers 2022: The 17 Best Jackets for Any Occasion

13. Grayers Aventura Washed Linen Blazer Get It

Linen has been a reliable, lightweight summer fabric for a long time, but this linen blazer is slightly different: The material has been yarn-dyed for added depth and texture. The navy color will go with nearly any pair of pants you’ll wear, and a three-button front and patch pockets drive home the easygoing-yet-polished nature of this go-anywhere blazer.

[$195; grayers.com]

