Men’s Blazers 2022: The 17 Best Jackets for Any Occasion

15. Relwen Sandtrap Blazer

The term “sport coat” takes on a whole new meaning with this Relwen jacket. It’s made as a hybrid coat: You can wear it like a blazer, or button it up higher and flip up the collar for more casual look. It’s made from cotton seersucker fabric, and it’s garment washed for added softness. If you’re looking for a jacket you can wear comfortably on a flight or train ride and then out to dinner later, this is it.

[$298; huckberry.com]

