16. Alton Lane Cole Stone Cotton Twill Blazer Get It

If a deep khaki blazer isn’t quite your speed, a blazer in a light shade of stone might be just the ticket. This is certainly an investment-level price for a blazer, but it’s a luxurious option you can team up with the rest of your wardrobe staples, from navy chinos to rolled light-wash jeans.

[$499; altonlane.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!