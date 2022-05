3. Brooks Brothers Regent Fit Double-Breasted Check Sport Coat Get It

If you really want to stand out from the crowd at more formal events, opt for a double-breasted jacket. We like this linen and wool sport coat from Brooks Brothers: The check pattern, tortoiseshell buttons, and peak lapels give it an air of distinction.

[$498; brooksbrothers.com]

