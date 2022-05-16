Men’s Blazers 2022: The 17 Best Jackets for Any Occasion

7. Todd Snyder Soft Italian Knit Sportcoat in Olive Get It

Men’s blazers that forgo the lining commonly found in suit jackets are a nice way to lean into the (slightly) more casual nature of the style. Todd Snyder has found the perfect balance of elegance and laid-back refinement here. The designer uses 100-percent cotton pique fabric and made-in-Italy knit construction to deliver a perfectly on-trend olive sport coat.

[$698; toddsnyder.com]

