2019 Holiday Gift Guide for the Comfort Seeking Busy Body





It’s that time of year again. The holiday season is upon us and that means you need to start thinking of gifts for the people in your life. It can be hard to narrow things down, but there are a few areas where you know you can go to make the people in your life happy for the holidays.

We narrowed down some options for the fitness-focused people in your orbit, as well as for anyone who is traveling and would like to get where they’re going in comfort. From tech that can add an element to your workouts to compression products that can help you move comfortable throughout the day, there’s something for everyone here.

What to get the man who has it all? The traveler, fitness fan, office hero and more these 2019 fan favorites will help you check every man off your list with the coolest tech out there. Take a look at these gift options for the holiday season.

Tommie Copper Shoulder Support Shirt

Give the gift of pain relief!

For your gym buddy, office secret Santa, dad or even yourself this ultra comfortable upper back and shoulder support shirt from Tommie Copper will be the gift that gives all year long. The 4D Lycra power mesh is ergonomically designed with panels to pull and hold your back in proper posture helping relieve pain, give support and aid in muscle recovery. Ultra-sleek it’s perfect under all outfits and for all activities, sitting at a desk, running around traveling, or training this shirt will be your new go to undershirt!

[$79.50, tommiecopper.com]

Apple Watch Series 5

On the go has never been so easy.

Looking for the fitness tracker that keeps you in the loop. Apple’s 5 Series apple watch does the trick. An ECG app helps you check your heart rate during training while the always on display gives you message updates and syncs all your tunes.

[$399, apple.com]

Tommie Copper Core Ultra-Fit Over-The-Calf Compression Socks

Leave the shoes at the door your next holiday party.

The only thing more overused than your phone is your feet, give them the relief they need. Perfect to help your busy body traveler on those long flights and easy to transition into the office once you land. These Everyday Over-The-Calf Compression Socks say it all, your new everyday go to. Help support your feet and reduce stress with super soft graduated compression. Plus, with patented anti odor technology you won’t mind showing off your stylish feet when asked to leave the snowshoes by the door.

[$39.50, tommiecopper.com]

Gregory Quadro Pro Hardcase 30”

This hardcase bag is enough to handle all of your gear. The case has lockable zippers for secure travel, a polycarbonate shell for high-impact protection, as well as a pocket for your dirty clothes and socks. The bag also has a zippered expansion panel that allows you to add more space to the bag, along with a 4-wheel system for directional rolling. Compression straps are inside the bag to allow you to make sure everything fits right.

[$219.95, gregorypacks.com]

Coleman FreeFlow AUTOSEAL Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

This durable, stainless steel water bottle will keep your drink cold for 31 hours if you need it—but it also has the ability to keep your drink hot for up to 11 hours. The autoseal will keep your drinks from leaking and spilling, while the slide lock ensures that your bottle stays closed for as long as you need it. The bottle is also 100% BPA-free.

[$24.99, coleman.com]

Tommie Copper Lower Back Support Tights

Who needs to know?

This ultra-discrete lower back support base layer adds warmth this winter while relieving back pain. Add support during the long travels and busy work week to power lifting and going for a run. Make this your undercover superpower this season.

[$34.50, tommiecopper.com]

Beats Powerbeats Pro

Stay unplugged and get your sound at the same time. These wireless headphones are perfect for any business trip, flight, or workout if you want to stop dealing with wires getting in the way. With 24 hours of battery life, the headphones allow you to listen for an entire day (or two) without dealing with charging again. But if you need a quick charge, 15 minutes will give you two hours of charge. The headphones include the ability to take hands-free calls and also has a voice assistant connected to the JBL App.

[$249.95, beatsbydre.com]

Tommie Copper Men’s Performance Compression Knee Sleeve

Low profile packs a punch!

This knee sleeve from Tommie Copper is designed with ergonomic seeming to give maximum support to you knee joint and surrounding muscles. Compression sleeves are best when worn before during and after activities. Lucky for you these knee sleeves are infused with patented Copper Znergy anti-odor to keep you dry and fresh. They’re also ultra-sleek allowing you to wear under any outfit.

[$34.50, tommiecopper.com]

DJI Osmo Action Camera

Capture your next adventure. No matter where you travel, this camera can come along, giving you 4K HDR video and slow motion capabilities. The image stabilization will help capture those adventurous moments, and the large menu will make it easy for you to navigate all the settings. Even if you’re not a pro, this camera will make you shoot like one.

[$329.00, dji.com]

Olivers Apparel Bradbury Jogger

Who said style couldn’t be comfortable?

Most cotton sweats don’t hold up to real training, but these will do the trick for you. The water-repellent, moisture-wicking, four-way stretch workout pants are ideal for predawn runs, or early red eye flights. Breeze through the day in style and comfort.

[$128, oliversapparel.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!