A subdued holiday season is the perfect excuse for these laid-back winter layers: classic wool sweaters, the return of the longsleeve polo, and one damn good tweed blazer.

Get the Look (above): Canali Armure Flat-front Wool Trousers and Blueberry Marl Turtleneck [$530, $695; canali.com]; Dunhill Houndstooth Half Wrap Jacket [$2,095; dunhill.com]

Todd Snyder Harris Tweed Olive Plaid Blazer [Price upon request; toddsnyder.com]; Belstaff Engineered Roll Neck [$295; belstaff.com]; Tod’s Pants [$795; tods.com]; Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Belt [$495; zegna.com]

Golden Goose Peacoat Jacket [$1,075; goldengoose.com]; Polo Ralph Lauren Chinos and Roll-Neck Sweater [$268, $398; ralphlauren.com]; Johnston & Murphy Cody Wingtip Zip Boot [$189; johnstonmurphy.com]

AKNVAS Alice Dress [$595; aknvas.com]; Mavette Boots [mavette.com]

Calvin Klein Tank Top [$32; macys.com]; Ben Sherman Canvas Trousers [$99; bensherman.com]

Baracuta Crew-Neck Jumper [$119; baracuta.com]; Mavi Johnny Pants [$98; mavi.com]

Seiko Presage Sharp Edged Series SPB167 [$1,000; seikoluxe.com]; Tudor Black Bay Fifty-Eight Navy Blue on fabric strap [$3,375; tudorwatch.com]; Breitling Chronomat B01 42 with Stainless Steel Case, Black Dial on Stainless Steel Rouleaux Bracelet [$8,100; breitling.com]

Tod’s Brown Polo Shirt [$545; tods.com]; AG Jeans The Tellis Jeans [$198; agjeans.com]

Salvatore Ferragamo Dune Wool Sweater and Brown Pinstripe Wool Blend Pants [$760, $790; ferragamo.com]

