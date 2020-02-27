Planning a long weekend in New York City? You can’t beat a stay at the brand-new 286-room Moxy East Village (showcased in these photos). Like the neighborhood it’s in, the Moxy has plenty of downtown style with lots of retro rock & roll flourishes. Our favorite touch? You can request a turntable—and selection of vinyl curated for any mood—delivered right to your room. Rock on! These spring looks will help inspire your next outing—whether it’s checking out that hot new hotel or just settling in to your dive bar of choice.

Get the look (above): Todd Snyder Italian Dylan Suede Jacket ($998, toddsnyder.com); Perry Ellis Long Sleeve Untucked Chambray Shirt (price upon request, perryellis.com); Onia Miles Waffle Knit Henley ($75, onia.com); Tod’s 5 Pocket Jeans ($545, tods.com); Fratelli Rossetti Shoes ($700, fratellirossetti.com).

Get the look (above): Tod’s Biker in Leather Jacket ($4,175, tods.com); Outerknown Waterless Sweater ($128, outerknown.com); Levi’s Vintage Clothing 1947 501 Jeans ($265, levi.com).

Buck Mason Felted Chore Coat ($225, buckmason.com); Joseph Abboud Linen Scarf ($125, josephabboud.com); Brunello Cucinelli Cotton Sweater ($975, Brunello Cucinelli, NYC); BLDWN Modern Slim Trouser ($188, bldwn.com); UGG Beach Moc Slip-On ($125, ugg.com); TAG Heuer Monaco Calibre 11 Watch ($5,900, tagheuer.com); Dooney & Bourke Florentine Medium Duffle ($558, dooney.com).

Brunello Cucinelli Denim Jacket ($1,595, Brunello Cucinelli, NYC); Buck Mason Pima Curved Hem Tee ($35, buckmason.com); Brunello Cucinelli Trouser ($795, Brunello Cucinelli, NYC); Tod’s White Competition Sneakers ($625, tods.com); Leatherology Kessler Large Signature Duffle ($365, leatherology.com).

